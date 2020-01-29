Former FVSU, NFL punter King making XFL debut next month

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Fort Valley State University and NFL punter Marquette King will play in the inaugural Xtreme Football League (XFL) this season.

King, a Macon native, will play for the St. Louis BattleHawks after a six-year career in the National Football League.

He most recently played for the Denver Broncos in 2018, appearing in four games and punting 20 times with a 44.1-yard per punt average.

He was the Oakland Raiders’ punter from 2013-2017, leading the NFL in total punting yards in 2014.

King finished fifth in NCAA Division II in his final season at FVSU in 2011, averaging 43 yards per punt on 60 attempts.

The BattleHawks open their 2020 season Sunday, February 9 at Dallas. The game kicks off at 5 p.m. on ESPN.