Macon-Bibb mayoral candidate drops out of race

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Charles Olson announced he’s dropping out of the Macon-Bibb mayoral race Tuesday.

Now, a second candidate has decided to drop out of the race as well. Michael McKeever announced that he’s ending his campaign Wednesday at the Board of Elections Office. McKeever thanked everyone who contributed to his campaign and, and says he will endorse Stanley Stewart.

He says, there are a lot of candidates in the race, and there’s no longer a platform for him.

“I would like to take the time to let everyone know that I will be endorsing and supporting Stanley Stewart and his campaign for mayor of Macon-Bibb County,” Mckeever said.

He encourages all of his supporters to vote for Stewart on election day.