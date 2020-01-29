Macon-Bibb Tax Commissioner to host tax seminars

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Macon-Bibb County Tax Commissioner’s Office will hold a series of tax relief seminars.

The first is Thursday, January 30, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. in Commission Chambers at Government Center on Poplar Street. The second session will be February 27, and the third is March 19. Both will also be held at the Government Center.

“We want to help people better understand their local taxes and fees, learn how they can save money, and let them know about a payment plan option if they are behind on payment,” says Wade McCord, Tax Commissioner.

The seminar is to help taxpayers learn about available homestead exemptions, alternate payment solutions, the property tax assessment & appeal process, and solid waste exemptions. McCord will give presentations before taking questions.

A representative from the Solid Waste Department will also be available to discuss solid waste, recycling, and billing. Following the program, staff from the Tax Commissioner’s Office will be available to help people with their homestead exemption application and/or with their payment plans.

This is the fifth year the Tax Commissioner’s Office has offered these seminars.