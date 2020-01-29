Parents voices heard at school district forum

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District wants to give students the tools for success and their parents too.

Wednesday morning the school district hosted a Super Bowl-themed State of the District Forum.

The forum gave parents the chance to give their input on what they want to see from the school district moving forward.

Topics included the family engagement plan, the Migrant Education Program and the McKinney-Vento Education of Homeless Children/Youth.

Parents also played a football-themed game, and winners won Super Bowl-related prizes.

Tangie Franks is a Family Engagement Specialist for the district. She says the district calls the Super Bowl theme a perfect fit for this time of year.

“Parents want to see different workshops. They get tired of the same workshops that we hold every year,” she added. “That requires us to think outside the box and come up with creative workshops that will bring out not just the parents that are engaged, but the ones that are also disengaged.”

Second meeting information

If you missed Wednesday’s forum, a second forum happens on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Professional Learning Center located at 2003 Riverside Drive.

The school district encourages participants to wear their football gear.