Scattered showers in forecast for today

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Isolated to scattered showers will move through the area today before we dry out tomorrow.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

Under a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon, temperatures will top out in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. We will kick off the afternoon with isolated showers, but by this evening I expect better coverage of rain across Middle Georgia. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

TOMORROW.

We dry out temporarily for Thursday as a mostly sunny sky is expected during the day before clouds begin to stream in late Thursday ahead of our next rain system. Temperatures will be in the low 60’s during the afternoon before falling into the low 40’s overnight.

FRIDAY AND BEYOND.

Scattered showers are back in the forecast for Friday and a few of those showers will linger into Saturday as way. It will be a cooler day on Friday as temperatures will top out in the middle 50’s under a mostly cloudy sky. As we head into the weekend, we look to be mostly dry with just a few light showers early on Saturday followed by a dry and sunny Sunday!

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.)