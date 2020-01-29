Stratford Academy celebrates turning 60

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Stratford Academy celebrated its 60th anniversary today!

In a historic home downtown, 60 years ago, Stratford Academy opened its doors to 117 students. They staffed 35 faculty members.

Students and faculty celebrated by coming together on the soccer field to make an official “60 aerial photo.”

From the Head of Stratford Academy

Logan Bowlds, who serves as Head of School, says the academy looks much different today than it did 60 years ago.

“Sixty is big because you look back at where we started in 1960. And now that we are 60-years-old and all that has changed in the amount of time. We look forward to getting us up to 100,” Bowlds said. “We just continue to push forward with this forward-thinking and looking at progressive ideas that continue to push the needle and move us towards the academic excellence that we promote.”

Bowlds also says plans to continue efforts to improve and provide the best education for students.