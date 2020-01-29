Teen shot, man injured at Macon apartment complex

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A teenager and another man are recovering after a fight led to a shooting. It happened this afternoon around 3:30 at the Vista Apartments on Arkwright Road.

A 19-year-old male was shot while in the parking lot near the 12 building. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says there was a fight between the victim and another man. They say during the fight, shots were fired and the victim was hit in right shoulder and ear. According to deputies, the vehicle the victim was driving, sometime during the altercation, hit three cars in the parking lot, but no one was in them. The teen was taken to the Navicent Health Medical Center, and is in stable condition at this time. The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived.

A 20-year-old man was also injured during the incident. Deputies say it’s unclear if the injuries were related to the fight. He was driven to the Coliseum Northside and is in stable condition at this time.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.