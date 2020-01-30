Man convicted of murdering his ex-wife and her boyfriend is executed

JACKSON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man who was convicted of murdering his ex-wife and her boyfriend was executed Wednesday night.

According to Georgia’s Attorney General Office, Donnie Cleveland Lance was given a lethal injection at 9:05 p.m. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Center in Jackson.

Lance was sentenced to death for murdering his ex-wife, Sabrina Joy Lance, and her boyfriend, Dwight Wood Jr. in 1997.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Lance’s request for a stay of execution was denied by the U.S. Supreme Court.