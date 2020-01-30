Big hit in Mayhem game leads to postponement

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A big hit in Thursday’s Macon Mayhem home hockey game damaged the ice and led to a game postponement.

Macon’s Caleb Cameron delivered a collision less than seven minutes into the team’s game against Pensacola that caused a stanchion to pop loose and broke a pane of glass, according to a team release. The hit also caused a large crack between the boards and the ice.

The rink crew worked to make repairs for 45 minutes before the decision to postpone “due to ice conditions.”

The game’s makeup date and time have yet to be determined.

Pensacola led 1-0 at the time of the collision, but the game will start from scratch at 0-0. Those who had tickets to Thursday’s game will be admitted to the postponed game for free.

Friday’s home game against Huntsville is still on as scheduled. The puck drops at 7:30. First responders will receive discounted $10 tickets by showing a valid ID or badge.

Head to the team’s website for more information or to purchase tickets.