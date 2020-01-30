Bomb threat called into Macon RYDC

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat made Thursday, to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

The Sheriff’s Office says the call came in just after 1:45 p.m.

- Advertisement -

They say the caller stated there was a bomb in the building, and he was going to blow the place up. Deputies then got everyone out, and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Disposal Unit checked the building and determined that it was safe. Everyone was allowed back in just after 4:30p.m.

Bibb County Investigators are actively working the case to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.