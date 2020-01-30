Robots deliver food to prevent spread of coronavirus

Jane King report

New footage shows robots delivering food to people trapped in a quarantined hotel in China in efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The robots were programmed to stop by the room doors to deliver meals and sing to entertain the guests.

Microsoft posted record sales as it’s cloud computing business continues to grow. More people are subscribing to its video games but revenue was down there.

People are more likely to drop their gym than a fitness app.

Looking at people who started new workout regimens in January 2019, Cardlytics found that after two months, about 50% of the on-demand app users were still going strong—or, still paying their fees, at least—compared with 34% of traditional-gym members and 41% of boutique studio customers.