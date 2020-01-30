Coroner: Man shot to death in south Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 30-year-old man was shot to death Thursday night.

Bibb County coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC it happened around 9 o’clock at 515 Moreland Avenue.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Johntavies Dangelo Coleman was found lying in the doorway of a home with a gunshot to the torso.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived.

This is Macon-Bibb’s fourth homicide of the year.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.