MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A community organization put nearly $40,000 back into Macon-Bibb County. Community Foundation of Central Georgia put money towards ideas sparked by residents, after a meeting in October. The community came together to find a solution for issues surrounding the county.

“With crime and violence and poverty being the top one and two issues the majority of those projects fell in line,” said the foundation’s Communications & Development Associate, Nancy Cleveland.

- Advertisement -

Community Foundation of Central Georgia announced the recipients of this years conversation to action mini-grants.

“A lot of our grant recipients are actually citizens they actually aren’t affiliated with any organization in this is the one time that we can really help get people’s ideas off the ground,” shared Cleveland.

The grants will fund 42 projects that will help revitalize and provide a better quality of life.

“I’m really excited we’ve been dreaming around this project for a lot of years,” explained Steve DeGeorge, Board President of Field of Hope.

DeGeorge received funds for the redevelopment of abandon land, hee says used to be a park for whites only.

“When we kind of got the whole story,” explained DeGeorge. “And friends of mine and I got together. We thought well let’s kind of reverse this curse.”

The organization gave out $40,000 to Macon and nearly $15,000 to Milledgeville. The list includes projects regarding public safety, housing, economic development, and health.

“We are a mental health facility,” said Andrea Cooke from the Southern Center for Choice Theory.

Cooke aims to continue to help those suffering from mental illness.

“They’re no different than the people who are sitting across from then there’s no judgment.”

Each grant is worth the maximum of $1000. Each organization must only use the money for that proposed project.

“Do you require people to submit a final report and it kind of gives us an overview of what they were able to accomplish with the funds,” said Cleveland.

The community foundation had up to 70 applicant apply for the grant funds this year.