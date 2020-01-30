Macon-Bibb commissioners work to speed up pay scale study

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb commissioners are working on ways to speed up the pay scale study process before budget talks in May.

Keith Moffett, the Macon-Bibb County manager, expects Georgia Regional Commission to take 120 days to complete the survey. If the survey starts March 1, the completion date will fall toward the end of July — after the budget approval.

Moffett prefers to have the estimated salary numbers for budget talks.

“Because they know what has changed over the last five years to already have that information ready to give them and go ahead and do the evaluation,” he said.

The cost

Sheriff David Davis offered to pay for the survey out of the sheriff’s office budget.

Moffett says they’re saving money on the study. The study originally cost $150,000, it now costs $99,000.