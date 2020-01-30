Man arrested in connection to November shooting of mother, toddler

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection to a shooting that killed a mother and sent her 2-year-old daughter to the hospital.

Austin Sharrod Mason was taken into custody after Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies and U.S. Marshals with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force spotted him at his Pinedale Drive home around 2:30.

Mason ran when he saw law enforcement approaching but was taken into custody a short distance away.

30-year-old Shakema Dixon died in the November 7 shooting on Pio Nono Circle.

Her 2-year-old daughter was taken to the hospital and survived.

Mason is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children first degree. He also had warrants for criminal damage to property and simple battery family violence in an unrelated case.

He’s being held without bond at the Bibb County Jail.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have additional information.