3 arrested in Monroe County marijuana grow operation

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities arrested three people after finding indoor marijuana grow operation on Wednesday.

According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, investigators received information about indoor marijuana grow operations.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say after obtaining a search warrant for a home located on High Falls Road, investigators seized the following:

a couple of ounces of marijuana

approximately 31 marijuana plants

a few plant growing tents

other devices used to grow marijuana

The charges

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested:

Karen Meadow, 49

Robert Days, 45

Panda Barris, 45

Authorities charged all of the individuals with Manufacturing Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana more than an ounce.