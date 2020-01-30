3 arrested in Monroe County marijuana grow operation

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities arrested three people after finding indoor marijuana grow operation on Wednesday.
According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, investigators received information about indoor marijuana grow operations.
Deputies say after obtaining a search warrant for a home located on High Falls Road, investigators seized the following:
- a couple of ounces of marijuana
- approximately 31 marijuana plants
- a few plant growing tents
- other devices used to grow marijuana
The charges
Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested:
- Karen Meadow, 49
- Robert Days, 45
- Panda Barris, 45
Authorities charged all of the individuals with Manufacturing Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana more than an ounce.