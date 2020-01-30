3 arrested in Monroe County marijuana grow operation

By
Kirby Williamson
-
0
3 arrested

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —  Authorities arrested three people after finding indoor marijuana grow operation on Wednesday. 

According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, investigators received information about indoor marijuana grow operations. 

Deputies say after obtaining a search warrant for a home located on High Falls Road, investigators seized the following:

  • a couple of ounces of marijuana
  • approximately 31 marijuana plants
  • a few plant growing tents 
  • other devices used to grow marijuana

The charges

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested: 

  • Karen Meadow, 49 
  • Robert Days, 45 
  • Panda Barris, 45

Karen Meadows Robert Days Panda Barris

Authorities charged all of the individuals with Manufacturing Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana more than an ounce.