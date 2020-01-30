Mayor Reichert encourages everyone to complete 2020 Census

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert encourages everyone to do the 2020 Census.

He held a press conference Thursday.

Reichert wants residents to complete the survey so that Macon-Bibb receives the appropriate amount of federal funding for programs. This includes:

free and reduced lunches at schools

public housing

“It’s really important that we get a complete count,” Reichert said. “There is absolutely no adverse effect to anyone for filling out the census and participating. No adverse effect, but it sure is a big benefit to us for a lot of different reasons.”

The 2020 Census starts on April 1.