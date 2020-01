By

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Teen shot at an apartment complex in Macon: https://41nbc.com/2020/01/29/teen-shot-man-injured-macon-apartment-complex/

Man convicted of murder is executed in Georgia prison: https://41nbc.com/2020/01/30/345618/

- Advertisement -

41NBC Accuweather Forecast: https://41nbc.com/2020/01/30/dry-today-wet-end-work-week/