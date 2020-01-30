Rain returns to Middle Georgia on Friday

Sunshine was plentiful across Middle Georgia today, but big changes are on the way overnight.



Clouds will continue their push into Middle Georgia and by Friday we will see mostly cloudy conditions and off and on rain pretty much all day. Some areas could see pockets of heavier rainfall.

Rain should be clearing out of the area by Friday night, but clouds will stick around through Saturday afternoon.



By Saturday afternoon and evening we will see clearing and a cool down into the 30’s. Sunday will bring a beautiful day and big change from the rain and cold of Friday.

High pressure pushes in over the Gulf of Mexico and brings a big warm up into the 60’s. Sunshine will continue through Monday with even more warming ahead of more rain by the middle of the week.



Because this is Middle Georgia it appears that we can’t go more than a few days without rain, we will see increasing rain chances by the middle of next week. This will also bring an end to the very warm temps we have seen through the week.

We could see a few thunderstorms with the system next week, it will be something to watch as we get closer.