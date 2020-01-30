Vacant shopping centers offer opportunity for growth in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce is focusing on the opportunity for growth.

The Chamber calls Macon a great option for logistics companies for several reasons:

Close to Atlanta

I-75 and I-16 connects Savannah, Macon, and Atlanta

Opportunities in vacant shopping centers

- Advertisement -

President of the Macon Chamber of Commerce Yvonne Williams says they can repurpose vacant shopping centers. She also says educational centers and healthcare facilities are prime examples or something more creative.

“Some cities have even -creatively built housing complexes by repurposing the use,” Williams said. “We need to just think about the opportunities we have and package the incentives we offer. Try to attract developers that are interested in this kind of package of assets.”

The Greater Macon Chamber will hold a members-only event this evening. Also at the event, they plan to welcome 41 new members.