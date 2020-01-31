Former Peach County football player, Demarcus Robinson, in Super Bowl

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A former Peach County High School football player is getting ready for the Super Bowl.

Demarcus Robinson — a name that gets Peach County High excited — plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I envision he’s going to catch the winning touchdown pass for some reason or another but we wish him nothing but the best,” said Chad Campbell, the Peach County High head football coach.

In 2009, Robinson helped Peach County win the state championship. He was also a two time all-state player and an Under Armour All American.

Robinson also helped Peach County win 52 games over four years. He then went on to play college ball for the Florida Gators.

Now, Robinson heads to Miami for the Super Bowl.

“I talked to him after the AFC game,” Campbell said. “You could tell how excited he was. He’s very appreciative where he’s at, the system he’s with, and [the] coach he plays for.”

Nonetheless, few football players get to experience what Robinson will. However, Campbell says Robinson may help the Chief earn a ring.

“He just wants to contribute anyway he can and how he can help the team be successful,” Campbell said. “That’s the type of player he is.”

Super Bowl 54 kicks off at 6:30 p.m.