Dublin VA welcomes Laurens County School District for Career Day

Laurens County students participated in a career day hosted by Carl Vinson VA Medical Center

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Dublin VA hosted a career day event for the Laurens County School District.

Carl Vinson VA Medical Center welcomed students from a few of the county’s middle and high schools.

VA staff members took students on a walk-through tour of the medical center. Students also participated in a Q&A session.

The career day gave the VA a chance to educate youth on different jobs and aspects of the medical facility.

“They do have opportunities and there are things they need to do now,” said Bobbie Lowther, a registered nurse at the medical center. “And what they do now matters. I have talked with them about their attitudes and their ability to do the classwork and stay focused because if the future is ahead of them and they got to prepare now for that future.”