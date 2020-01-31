FPD heads to Wilkinson County Friday, looks to avenge loss earlier in season

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – FPD (First First Presbyterian Day School) visits Wilkinson County (16-8) Friday in boys high school hoops. It’s a big-time region matchup for the Vikings.

The Vikings have been balling this season. They’re 19-4 on the season and 8-1 in the region. They’ve won 11 of 12, including five straight.

They’re averaging 62.8 points per game during those five wins. The Vikings are coming off a 55-45 win over Tattnall Square Academy (5-15) on Tuesday.

Here’s FPD assistant boys basketball coach Melvin Jones on that win.

THE COACH SPEAKS

“First of all, I think they outplayed us,” Jones said. “Our energy level was kind of low. They out-hustled us and they made it a close game, and in the third quarter, I think they were leading at one point. We found a way to fight back and we kind of stole a win I’d say.”

The Vikings lost to the Warriors at home, 79-73, on January 14. Junior Guard Jordan Jones talks about how the team can get the win this time around.

THE PLAYER

“We just have to keep doing what we’re doing and get better every practice,” Jones said. “We just have to keep making our shots and play with the intensity that we did the first time, and get better practices before the game, and I think we have a chance.”