Lamar Co. man arrested for terroristic threats towards workplace

BARNESVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On Tuesday, a 24-year-old man was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Agents for terroristic threats and acts.

The arrest of Michael C. Hudgins, stems from an investigation by the GBI and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. The GBI says Hudgins was an employee of Continental Tire at the Aldora Mill, and told another employee about bringing an AK-47 to work and “shooting up the place” on February 1.

Hudgins was arrested at his home on Freeman Road in Barnesville. That’s where investigators found seven guns he’s not permitted to have due to his probation conditions. Investigators also found over three ounces of suspected methamphetamine, and a quantity of suspected marijuana, in an outbuilding on the property. 41-year-old Troy Guy Peacock, was also arrested at the home due to a probation violation warrant.

In addition to terroristic threats and acts, Hudgins is also charged with theft by receiving a stolen firearm, seven counts of possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.