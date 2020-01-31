Macon bars, restaurants prepare for Super Bowl Sunday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As many restaurants and local bars prepare for Super Bowl Sunday, Francar’s Buffalo Wings and Touchdownz Seafood Bar & Grill are taking orders and reserving tables in advance.

Carl Fambro, the owner of Francar’s Buffalo Wings, says this is the 28th Super Bowl that they will be serving the community with their flavorful wings.

“I buy extra barbecue sauce, I buy extra honey, I already made one batch of Mercer GO, and we will make a 2nd batch Saturday,” Fambro said.

Touchdownz Seafood Bar & Grill

Donald Crawford, the owner of Touchdownz Seafood Bar & Grill, encourages residents who want to enjoy the Super Bowl to come out.

“We are preparing for a big weekend for the Super Bowl,” Crawford said. “We’re going all out with all of our TV’s and we will have a projector screen on the outside of the patio. We’re hoping for some great weather this weekend so people can come out.”

Finally, both owners urge customers to place their orders in advance. They also encourage customers to get to their locations early on Sunday.