MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Friday night.

Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, called the 41NBC news room at 7:30pm and said the incident happened in the 5500 block of Hawkinsville Road.

That is all the information we have at this time.

Stay with 41NBC for updates as they become available.