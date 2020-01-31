MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Super Bowl 54 approaches, law enforcement agencies want to remind residents to celebrate safely.

Local authorities warn not to drink and drive. They also urge drivers to make alternate plans in case of intoxication.

State troopers, sheriff’s deputies, and police officers will maintain their zero-tolerance policy this weekend.

Zero-tolerance policy

Georgia law forbids people from operating a motor vehicle when their blood alcohol concentration level registers .08 or higher. If caught, you will go to jail.

Captain Brad Wolfe from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said, “There are three different phases in a DUI enforcement stop. There’s a vehicle in motion and person-to-person contact which would involve a failed sobriety test. And then, there’s the chemical test or breath test which is what we normally do to test alcohol content on your breath. We hope nobody drives after they have been drinking and we hope they take advantage of rideshares and taxis.”

According to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a DUI arrest could cost up to $10,000 or higher, or jail time.