25-year-old man killed in overnight shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man died early Saturday morning after being shot.

Bibb County deputies say it happened just before 4 a.m. in the 900 block of Patterson Street.

25-year-old Deion Farley was found lying in a driveway with a gunshot to the head. He was pronounced dead by Bibb County coroner Leon Jones.

The shooting is under investigation. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.