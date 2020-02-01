4 juveniles arrested following Academy Sports burglary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Four juveniles were taken into custody Saturday after breaking into Academy Sports in west Macon.

Bibb County deputies say they responded to a burglary alarm around midnight.

Deputies say four juveniles–a 13-year-old and three 14-year-olds–busted the front glass door, entered the store and took six Airsoft rifles, two bottles of BBs and one box of CO2 cartridges.

Two of them ran when deputies arrived but were quickly apprehended. The other two were taken into custody inside the store.

The stolen items were recovered and returned to the store.

All four juveniles were taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center. They’re all charged with obstruction, burglary and criminal damage to property.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have additional information.