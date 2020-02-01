First coronavirus death outside China reported in Philippines

The first death outside China connected to the novel coronavirus respiratory illness was announced Saturday by the World Health Organization.

The president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, responded by banning travel from the island nation to China.

The deceased was described as a 44-year-old resident of Wuhan, China, the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, who had traveled to the Philippines, WHO Philippines officials said in a news conference.

A second person in the Philippines was confirmed to have the virus but has so far survived, they said.

The 44-year-old, who experienced fever, coughing and a sore throat before he was hospitalized, died Saturday according to WHO.

Philippines health secretary Francisco Duque III said the man also suffered from streptococcus pneumoniae and influenza.

There are eight confirmed coronavirus patients in the United States. In China the number of confirmed cases grew Saturday to 14,380, with 304 deaths.

A White House policy that starts Sunday will prohibit all foreign nationals, other than immediate family of U.S. citizens and permanent residents, who have traveled to China within the last 14 days from entering the country.

The U.S. State Department has also issued a “do not travel” advisory for China.

Duterte on Saturday issued a similar directive, banning direct entries from China and anyone who has been to China within 14 days, with the exception of citizens and Philippines visa holders.

The directive also states that those who have been in China who are admitted will be subject to a 14-day quarantine once they arrive.

Coronavirus symptoms include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control advised people to wash their hands frequently, use hand sanitizer and avoid people who appear to be sick.