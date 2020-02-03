1st patient diagnosed with coronavirus in U.S. released from hospital

The first patient to be diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States is out of the hospital.

The man, who’d been hospitalized at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington, will remain in isolation while he continues to recover at home, according to the Snohomish Health District.

The unidentified man asked for privacy in a statement, adding, “I appreciate all of the concern expressed by members of the public, and I look forward to returning to my normal life.”

Health officials confirmed that the man, a Washington resident, was diagnosed with the new coronavirus on Jan. 21. He’d traveled to Wuhan, China, in November and December before flying home to the U.S. on Jan. 15.

Health officials are closely monitoring 56 close contacts of the patient for any signs of the illness, which has the ability to spread from person to person.

No other details were provided on the man’s condition or release. The Snohomish Health District said doctors will check in with him throughout the recovery period.

Ten other patients with confirmed coronavirus remain hospitalized in other states.

