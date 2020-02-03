Man shot in the head while riding in a car, in stable condition

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Investigators are trying to figure out who shot a man in Macon while he was riding in a car.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the man and his friend were turning onto Montpelier Avenue, near Columbus Road, just before six Sunday night when they heard shots being fired. The 24 year old man realized he had been shot in the head.

Investigators say the man was taken home and then a family member took him to Coliseum Northside Hospital in Macon. When he arrived, the hospital was placed on lock down, which was later lifted.

Investigators say the man is in stable condition. The shooting is under investigation. If you have any information that could help, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-877-68-CRIME.