Harley-Davidson of Macon founder passes away at 98 years old

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The founder of Harley-Davidson of Macon passed away this weekend.

According to the Motorcycle shop’s Facebook page, Grover Sassaman died peacefully Saturday afternoon at the age of 98.

The post went on to say that Sassaman was a decorated WWII veteran. He was the dealer of Harley-Davidson of Macon for 40 years before handing over the reins over to his son.

According to Harley-Davidson of Macon, a memorial service for Sassaman will be held Tuesday, February 4th, at Snow’s Memorial Chapel on Cherry Street in Macon. Visitation hours start at 2 p.m., the service begins at 3 p.m. followed by a burial at Riverside Cemetery.

Harley-Davidson of Macon will close at noon on Tuesday and will re-open Wednesday at 9 a.m.