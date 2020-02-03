Driver crashes into south Macon hair salon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A car crashed into a south Macon hair salon Monday night while customers were inside.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Thi Ngoc Thuy Pham of Morrow was making a U-turn just after 6 o’clock and lost control before crashing into Great Clips on Hartley Bridge Road.

- Advertisement -

No one was injured, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.