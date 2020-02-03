Educating ‘Macon’s At-Risk Youth’ with black history could help them

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Schools and groups have started celebrating Black History Month with activities remembering African American icons.

Community activist Dr. Thomas Duval aims to educate black history differently to impact Macon’s at-risk youth.

Dr. Duval says the best way to get at-risk youth going in the right direction is to teach them local African-American history.

“Georgia has rich deep African American history, but the sad thing is most of the folks in Georgia including the educated elite know very little,” Duval said.

As part of Black History Month, Dr. Duval is hosting a local African American history contest for students from Kindergarten through 12th grade with a cash prize.

Event Details