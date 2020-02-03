Forsyth man wanted in Alabama

DAPHNE, Alabama (41NBC/WMGT) – A Middle Georgia man is wanted in Alabama for attempted murder.



- Advertisement -

According to a post on its Facebook page, Daphne Police are looking for 25-year-old Gary Kyle Turner of Forsyth. Police say Turner shot a 33 year old man at a gas station Sunday. The Facebook post states the shooting was part of a domestic situation.

Turner is believed to have left the scene in a black Nissan car. If you know where he is, please call Daphne Detectives at 251-620-0150 or contact them through Facebook Messenger.