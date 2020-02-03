Macon-Bibb addressing community issues with SeeClickFix

Macon-Bibb County was named a Top Fixer by SeeClickFix for the second year, meaning it is one of the top 10 communities nationally providing services.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County says more people are using its SeeClickFix application to report issues like potholes, illegal dumping and blight.

In 2019, Macon-Bibb saw 12,437 service requests to SeeClickFix either online, through the free mobile app or by phone.

According to says Director of Marketing for SeeClickFix Steve Machesney, Macon-Bibb County launched SeeClickFix in 2012. Since then, Macon-Bibb has resolved more than 116,000 issues.

Using SeeClickFix, people can report issues like potholes, illegal dumping, overgrown parks, and blight issues directly to the Macon-Bibb County departments. This can be done through the free mobile application, through the Macon-Bibb website, or by calling Customer Service at 751-7400.