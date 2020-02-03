Wife of missing man charged after remains found at Augusta home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – Authorities in Georgia say a woman has been charged with murder after a body was found buried in a shallow grave behind her home.

News outlets report 55-year-old Sandra Dales has also been charged with concealing the death of another person. Officials had obtained a warrant to search the home in Augusta on Saturday.

Dales’ husband, 55-year-old Edward Cruey had reportedly been missing since November.

The Richmond County Coroner says it appears the body found Saturday had been buried for some time. The remains were taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

It’s unclear whether Dales had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.