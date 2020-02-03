Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help solving 2 crimes, 1 missing person

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in three cases.

The first incident, investigators say two men stole a credit card from someone in Monroe County, and used it at a gas station in Macon.

Investigators are also looking for these two men.

They’re accused of attempting to break-in to vehicles in Lovetts Ridge subdivision off of Pate Road.

Last, they need help finding a missing teen. They say 15 year-old, Ursela Griffin, was last seen on Sunday, and is possibly headed to South Carolina.

If you have any information about any of the incidents, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 994-7010.