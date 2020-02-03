Movie filming in Macon to impact traffic, parking

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A short film project in downtown Macon at the Historic Macon Terminal Station, will impact parking and traffic.

“It’s amazing to see our buildings and community on the big screen so often,” says Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert. “I’m delighted we have such a great team with Visit Macon, our departments, and many others to market our community and help make these productions happen.”

This television filming follows several movies and shows that have filmed in Macon-Bibb, including The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings, Wise Blood, A Trip to Bountiful, The Crazies, Trouble with the Curve, 42, Need For Speed, The Fifth Wave, The Best of Enemies, Zombieland: Double Tap, and Black Widow. Several television shows have also filmed here, including Watchmen, Brockmire, The Originals, The Vampire Diaries, and Witches of East End.

Below is a full list and images of what areas will be closed by day:

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 through Sunday, February 9, 2020

Nine parking spaces reserved on southeast end of Cherry Street Plaza, between the fountain and Fifth Street.

Monday, February 10, 2020

Closure of north and south parking lots at Luther Williams Field.

Full Closure of Cherry Street Plaza.

Eight parking spaces reserved on Fifth Street in front of the north end of the Historic Macon Terminal Station.

Use of office space in Economic and Community Development Offices.

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Closure of north and south parking lots at Historic Luther Williams Field.

Full Closure of Cherry Street Plaza.

Eight parking spaces reserved on Fifth Street in front of the north end of the Historic Macon Terminal Station.

Use of office space in Economic and Community Development Offices.

Intermittent traffic control on Fifth Street, from Mulberry Street to Poplar Street.

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Nine parking spaces reserved on southeast end of Cherry Street Plaza, between the fountain and Fifth Street.

Use of office space in Economic and Community Development Offices.

Thursday, February 13, 2020