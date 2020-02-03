Porter Elementary parade kicks off Black History Month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The student at Porter Elementary School in Macon had some special guest this morning.

As part of the school’s Black History Month program, staff members organized a parade and step show.

- Advertisement -

Students and community members dressed in traditional African clothing and marched through the halls in song.

Following the parade, local college students from several fraternities and sororities performed step shows in the school’s auditorium.

The importance of black history

Chris Kirby, the principal of Porter Elementary, says learning about Black history is important to the students.

“No matter what your color is or what your racial background is, you need to know where this country came from,” Kirby said. “This country did not come from one single group of people. We are a melting pot.”

Principal Kirby says students will learn something new about Black history every day.