4 teens charged with burglary after breaking into Academy Sports

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Four teenagers face burglary charges after robbing Academy Sports on Eisenhower Parkway.

Authorities say the incident happened on Saturday around midnight.

Investigators say a 13-year-old along three 14-year-olds broke through the front glass door, entered the store, and stole the following:

Airsoft rifles

BB bullets

CO2 cartridges

Investigators say the teens tried taking rifles too, but couldn’t open the display case.

Investigator Dennis Terry says he hates seeing teens get wrapped up in incidents like this.

“We talk to them most of the time when they commit these crimes,” Terry said. “When they talk to us, we try to give them a sense of hope to change [their] direction and go in a different path. Most of the time they do.”

The teens also face seven counts of obstruction and criminal damage to property.