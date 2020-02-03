Byron woman mails meth to inmate in Valentines card

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Deputies arrested a Byron woman after she mailed meth to an inmate using a Valentine’s Day card.
Authorities identified the suspected mailer as 41-year-old Lori D. Wilkes. Deputies intercepted a letter addressed to 37-year-old Billy Joe Deason II containing drugs on Jan. 28.
Investigators received a tip that Wilkes plotted with Deason about the transfer of drugs into the Bibb County Jail. Deputies intercepted the card and found the meth stashed between two layers of the card.
Authorities arrested Wilkes at her place of employment on Wimbish Road Wednesday.
The charges for Wilkes
Deputies arrested Wilkes and took her to the Bibb County Jail. They charged her with:
- Use of Communications Facilities in Drug Transaction
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
- Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act
Authorities have set no bond for her.
The charges for Deason
Deason was already in the Bibb County Jail on unrelated charges. Authorities also charged him with:
- Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act
- Use of Communications Facilities in Drug Transaction
Authorities have also set no bond for him.
Anyone with information
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.