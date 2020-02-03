Youth Development Park underway in Anthony Homes Community

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Construction on the Youth Development Park in the Anthony Homes Community in Macon is underway.

The project is a partnership with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, Macon Housing Authority, United Way, and The Boys and Girls Club.

The park will be designed for baseball, football, soccer, and other sports that can be used year-round.

Phillip Bryant, the president & CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, expects the park to give kids in the Anthony Homes community a chance to play sports and utilize the park.

“We’re thankful to United Way of Central Georgia, we’re very thankful to Jeff Battcher at the RBI program,” Bryant said. “And we’re extremely thankful to the Macon Housing Authority who has taken ownership of the property. In order to develop partnerships with Macon Little League and The Boys & Girls Club in order to utilize this facility.”

The $1.6 million Youth Development Park will be completed in April.