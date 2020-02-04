Daybreak Interview: Visit Macon offering free African American heritage tour

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to the History Channel, Black History Month is an annual celebration of the achievements of African Americans and a time to recognize their roles in U.S. history.

Macon is home to many African American icons including Little Richard, Otis Redding and Charles Henry Douglass. During the month of February, Visit Macon is offering a tour to visitors and Middle Georgia residents who want to learn more about the city’s African-American heritage.

Steven Fulbright, Visit Macon’s Director of Leisure, visited Daybreak to tell us more about the first ever African American heritage bus tour.

The tours are every Thursday and Saturday during the month of February. Thursday tours are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Saturday’s tour begins at 10:30 a.m. The tours are free and are one hour long. To book a tour, click the “book a van tour” button on Visit Macon’s homepage at www.maconga.org

Click on the video to hear more about the tour.