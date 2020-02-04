Teen arrested for connection to shooting death of another teen in Dodge County

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 15 year old has been arrested for their connection to the shooting death of another teenager in Dodge County last November.

According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. 17 year old Braydon Stokes was found in a home in Chauncey with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

According to the G.B.I, a juvenile at the home told officers that his firearm accidentally discharged and hit Stokes. The juvenile told officers he had just returned from hunting.

The teen is now facing felony involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct charges. A copy of the G.B.I’s findings has been provided to Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Timothy Vaughn for prosecution.