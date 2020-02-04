8 charged in drug-trafficking conspiracy

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities charged eight people in a 12-count federal indictment alleging a drug-trafficking conspiracy in and around Laurens County.

Law enforcement arrested the suspects Tuesday during a sting operation called “the hole.” The investigation identified a shack called “The Hole” as the “trap house,” for drug deals.

- Advertisement -

Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said, “The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office’s association with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, and numerous local and state law agencies brought this organization down.”

The drug-trafficking ring moved large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana into Laurens County starting as early as 2013.

The investigation identified the shack as the central distribution site, complete with a retail-like service counter for drug transactions.

According to the news release, during the execution of the search warrants, agents seized the following:

significant quantities of narcotics, including pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana

24 firearms

nearly $37,000 in cash

gold and silver with an estimated value of $90,000

devices for pressing bricks of cocaine

pill presses

a stolen vehicle

two stolen generators with lights

Additional drugs, firearms, and cash also were discovered during arrests of the defendants.

Those named in the indictment are:

Quaveris Leshaun Mims , a/k/a “Strong,” 48, of Dublin, Georgia. Charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substances; Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances; Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon



Rodney Jarrod Denson , a/k/a “RD,” 43, of Dublin, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substances; Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances; Conspiracy to Possess Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime; two counts of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime; and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Anthony Michael Denson , 48, of Dublin, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substances; Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances; and, Conspiracy to Possess Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Nicholas Turner , 24, of East Dublin, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substances; and Conspiracy to Possess Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Brandon Payne , a/k/a “Tre,” 25, of Dublin, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substances; Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances; Conspiracy to Possess Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Desergio Kates , a/k/a “Serg,” 25, of Dublin, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substances; Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances; Conspiracy to Possess Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Constance Victoria Moore , 32, of Helena, Ga., charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substances

Zandera Finney , 33, of Warner Robins, Ga., charged with charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Controlled Substances.

“RD” Denson and Anthony Michael Denson are brothers; Brandon Payne and Desergio Kates are stepsons of “RD” Denson.

The penalties

The charges for Mims, RD Denson, Anthony Michael Denson, Kates, and Payne carry penalties of up to life in prison. The charges for Turner, Moore, and Finney carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison on each count.

Each of the defendants, if convicted, also would be subject to substantial fines and would serve a period of supervised release after completion of any prison sentence.

There is no parole in the federal system.