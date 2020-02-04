MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A national organization that provides after-school programs is unveiling its new local innovation center.

Partnered with Cox Communications and Macon Housing Authority, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Georgia made its unveil at the Murphy Felton Tindall Club at the Buck Melton Center.

The local chapter received new laptops and a photo booth room after Cox awarded the club with a grant for technology upgrades.

“Opportunity to learn music making and production, film, videotaping and editing, and Photoshop,” said the club’s CEO Phillip Bryant. “All of those things hopefully will help these young people energize their minds about opportunities that exist today in the world.”

“A lot of kids that go to the club don’t have technology at home,” shared Central High School student Aliyah Simmons. “So to be able to come to the club that has Wi-Fi and laptops to do homework is a good opportunity.”