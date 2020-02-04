3 people face murder charges for shooting of Johntavies Coleman

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Law enforcement agencies arrested three people in connection with the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Johntavies Coleman. The murder happened on January 30.

Authorities identified the suspects as:

Johniya Latice Chappell, 17, of Macon

Xytwuan Monjai Calloway, 20, of Forsyth

Shawn Jeremy Robinson, 27, of Macon

On Sunday around 9 p.m., Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators took Chappell into custody after interviewing her.

On Monday around 9:30 p.m., Bibb County Sheriff deputies along with U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force served warrants on Calloway and Robinson — also connected with Coleman’s death. Authorities served the warrants in the 1000 block of Scotland Avenue.

Authorities arrested all three suspects and took them to the Bibb County Jail. All three suspects face murder charges.

The suspects are being held without bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any additional information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.