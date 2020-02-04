Georgia to get new voting machines before 2020 Presidential Election

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia is preparing to roll out more than 30,000 new voting machines for the 2020 presidential primary in March.

The machines will replace the old paperless electronic voting system, which a federal judge deemed unsecure, unreliable, and outdated.

41NBC spoke to Andrew Holland with the Houston County Board of Elections about the upgrade Tuesday.

“Is something required by law before every election,” said Holland. “We program the machines with the election that they’re being used for and then we would test to make sure that if you mark this candidate it’ll print out about that candidate. And then when you scan that ballot, it counts the vote for that candidate just simply making sure that they’re working as they should.”

Holland says the machines are tested by the Secretary Of State’s Office before being delivered. Houston County will get its new machines by February 10.